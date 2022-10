South Florida opens the program’s 10th conference season in The American in a relocated game in Boca Raton against East Carolina (2-2; 0-1 American).

USF (1-3; 0-0 American) looks to snap a three-game losing skid in AAC openers that dates to a Sept. 22, 2018 victory over the Pirates (20-13) in Raymond James Stadium.

The Bulls lead the series, 9-3, but has lost the last two meetings against ECU.