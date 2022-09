TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 3, 2022) -- South Florida opens its third season of the Jeff Scott era against No. 25 Brigham Young (0-0) at Raymond James Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. The game may be seen on ESPNU.



USF (0-0, 0-0 AAC) is 22-3 all-time in home openers, including 1-1 under Scott and is tied 1-1 in its all-time series with BYU.