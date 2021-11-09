 BullsInsider - GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Bethune-Cookman
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 14:55:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Bethune-Cookman

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 9, 2021) – South Florida lifts the curtain on the 2021-22 season by hosting in-state opponent Bethune-Cookman today at 5 p.m. in the Yuengling Center.

Head Coach Brian Gregory's revamped roster features nine newcomers plus returnees Caleb Murphy, Jamir Chaplin, Russel Tchewa and Mark Calleja.

Bethune-Cookman is playing its first game since the 2019-2020 season and has a new head coach -- former NBA star Reggie Theus.

Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

