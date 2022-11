TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 17, 2022) -- Looking to avoid a four-game losing streak to begin its season for the first time since 2015, South Florida hosts Austin Peay tonight at 7 p.m. at the Yuengling Center.

The Bulls (0-3) second half comeback bid fell short against Stetson Monday in a 68-67 defeat.

This is the second consecutive season Austin Peay (1-2) has visited Tampa. Last season USF defeated the Governors 60-51 on Dec. 14.

