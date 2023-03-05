South Florida plays its final game of the regular season today at 2 p.m. ET in an American Athletic Conference battle with Wichita State at Koch Arena.

The game is available on ESPNU.



The Bulls (14-16; 7-10 AAC) extended their winning streak to three in a row by sweep the season series from Tulsa, 72-56. With sweeps over Tulsa, ECU and UCF this season, it marks just the fifth time in program history South Florida has recorded three sweeps in the same season (1982-83, 1983-84, 1989-90, 2001-12).

The Shockers (15-14; 8-9 AAC) have lost two of their last three games.

Both sides are playing for both seeding and momentum heading into next week’s AAC tournament.

USF could end up anywhere from sixth to eighth. A USF victory would tie them with WSU at 8-10 in conference play but WSU holds a potential tiebreaker with the Bulls, based on the Shockers win at Temple. To get the sixth seed, USF needs to defeat WSU and needs UCF to defeat ECU.

