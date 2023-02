ORLANDO, Fla., (Feb. 22, 2023) -- South Florida (11-16; 4-10 AAC) looks to complete a regular season sweep of UCF (15-11; 6-8 AAC) tonight at Addition Financial Arena in round two of the War On I-4. Tonight’s game is available on ESPNU.

The Bulls and Knights have split the last six matchups in this rivalry with the home team emerging victorious in five of the last six games. USF has never defeated UCF in Orlando under head coach Brian Gregory’s leadership. In fact, USF is seeking its first win over UCF in Orlando since Feb. 8, 2014 (79-78 OT).

To read our game preview click HERE.

To join our premium game chat click HERE.