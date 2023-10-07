TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 7, 2023) – South Florida (3-2; 2-0 American) returns to UAB (1-4; 0-1 American) for the first time since a 45-20 win between then Conference USA foes in 2004. Today's game is slated for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Bulls, having posted back-to-back 40-plus point scoring games for the first time since September of 2017, the team’s first 2-0 start in conference play since 2018, and back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019, look to win back-to-back road games for the first time since wins at UMass and Tulsa in 2018 and back-to-back AAC road victories since consecutive wins at ECU, Tulane and UConn in 2017.

A victory in Birmingham would mark the first three-game winning streak for USF since 2018 when the Bulls started 7-0, and the first three-game winning streak in AAC games since the 2017 season when USF won four straight and finished 6-2 in the conference.

