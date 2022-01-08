Game Chat: South Florida at Tulane

South Florida (5-8, 0-1 AAC) is in New Orleans today for an American Athletic Conference contest at Tulane (5-7, 2-1 AAC). Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and the game may be viewed on ESPNU.

Jamir Chaplin and Javon Greene led the Bulls with 16 points apiece in a loss to Houston Wednesday in Tampa.



