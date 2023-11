TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 17, 2023) – South Florida (5-5; 3-3 American) seeks its third road win of the season and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 when it takes the field tonight against UTSA (7-3; 6-0 American) in an American Athletic Conference game at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas. Kickoff is slated for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

USF’s four-win improvement over 2022 is tied with Northwestern (1-11, to 5-5) as the best in the nation for 130 FBS programs in 2023.

UTSA has won 20 of its last 22 home games and is 22-3 (.880) at the Alamodome under head coach Jeff Traylor.

Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber?