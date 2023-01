The South Florida at Temple rematch goes down tonight at 7 p.m. ET at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The game will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

The Bulls (9-11; 2-5 AAC) fell 68-64 to the Owls (12-9; 6-2 AAC) when they met in Tampa on Jan. 4.



Both teams are coming off of victories. USF defeated UCF Saturday for the fourth straight time at Yuengling Center. Meanwhile, Temple went on the road and took down No. 1 Houston on Sunday.



