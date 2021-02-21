 BullsInsider - Game Chat: South Florida at Temple
Game Chat: South Florida at Temple

South Florida and Temple both look to snap losing streaks when they open a back-to-back set today at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

USF (7-8, 3-6 AAC) has dropped three consecutive games following its month long pause due to Covid protocols.

Temple (4-9, 3-9), who has played the toughest AAC schedule, has lost five consecutive games.


Dec 16, 2020; Cincinnati, OH; South Florida Bulls wing Justin Brown drives to the basket against Cincinnati guard Zach Harvey during the first half at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. (Pic by: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Owls could be without freshman guard Damian Dunn. Temple's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, Dunn, missed the Owls’ Tuesday game at Tulsa with a knee injury.

"Game-time decision right now," McKie told reporters during his Friday media availability.

The Bulls might have a game-time decision of their own. USF's 7-foot junior forward Michael Durr sat out Wednesday's loss at UCF with tendonitis in one of his knees.

