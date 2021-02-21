BullsInsider - Game Chat: South Florida at Temple

Game Chat: South Florida at Temple
South Florida and Temple both look to snap losing streaks when they open a back-to-back set today at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.
USF (7-8, 3-6 AAC) has dropped three consecutive games following its month long pause due to Covid protocols.
Temple (4-9, 3-9), who has played the toughest AAC schedule, has lost five consecutive games.
The Owls could be without freshman guard Damian Dunn. Temple's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, Dunn, missed the Owls’ Tuesday game at Tulsa with a knee injury.
"Game-time decision right now," McKie told reporters during his Friday media availability.
The Bulls might have a game-time decision of their own. USF's 7-foot junior forward Michael Durr sat out Wednesday's loss at UCF with tendonitis in one of his knees.
-- Read out game preview HERE.
--Join our premium game chat by clicking HERE.