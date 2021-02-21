BullsInsider - Game Chat: South Florida at Temple

South Florida and Temple both look to snap losing streaks when they open a back-to-back set today at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

USF (7-8, 3-6 AAC) has dropped three consecutive games following its month long pause due to Covid protocols.

Temple (4-9, 3-9), who has played the toughest AAC schedule, has lost five consecutive games.



