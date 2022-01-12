GAME CHAT: South Florida at SMU
South Florida is back on the road to take on SMU tonight at Moody Coliseum. Game time is slated for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN+.
It marks the Bulls' third game in seven days (two on the road) to open the month of January following ten days without a game due to COVID-related issues within the programs of two opponents.
USF has lost three games in a row and five of its last six.
