South Florida begins a two-game road trip at No. 1 ranked Houston in an American Athletic Conference game tonight at 8 p.m. ET at the Fertitta Center. The game is available on ESPN Plus.



The Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) have lost three consecutive games, the last two at home to Temple and Wichita State.

The Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) are on a seven game winning streak.

Read our game preview HERE.

To join our premium discussion with other Bulls fans click HERE.