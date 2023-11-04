TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2023) – South Florida (4-4; 2-2 AAC) resumes American Athletic Conference play this afternoon against Memphis (6-2; 3-1 AAC) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Game time is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Saturday’s game marks the 12th time these teams have met, with the most recent being a 34-33 Memphis win in 2020. The Tigers lead the series 7-4.

USF has posted four wins, equaling the program’s combined win total over the previous three seasons (4-29), and a three-win improvement over 2022 (1-11).

Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber?