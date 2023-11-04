Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

GAME CHAT: South Florida at Memphis

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2023)South Florida (4-4; 2-2 AAC) resumes American Athletic Conference play this afternoon against Memphis (6-2; 3-1 AAC) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Game time is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Saturday’s game marks the 12th time these teams have met, with the most recent being a 34-33 Memphis win in 2020. The Tigers lead the series 7-4.

USF has posted four wins, equaling the program’s combined win total over the previous three seasons (4-29), and a three-win improvement over 2022 (1-11).

Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber?

*****

MORE: South Florida at Memphis: Game preview and prediction
Behind Enemy Lines: South Florida at Memphis

FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board

*****


South Florida, USF, Bulls
Just $9.95 per month OR save money with an annual subscription for $99.95

Don't miss out on any of our basketball and football reporting plus recruiting coverage you won’t find elsewhere. Join BullsInsider.com TODAY.

South Florida, USF, Bulls
The BullsInsider.com Homepage at 2:03 p.m. ET today. Nobody covers the Bulls like BullsInsider.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement