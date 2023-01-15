South Florida wraps up a two-game road trip today at East Carolina in a game featuring two teams in search of their first win since the calendar year flipped to 2023.

The Bulls (7-10; 0-4) and the Pirates (10-8; 1-4) take the floor at 1 p.m. ET in Greenville, NC at Minges Coliseum. ESPN2 has the game.

USF is coming off a six-point loss on the road to No. 1 Houston on Jan. 11. Tyler Harris led the Bulls with 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Russel Tchewa added a near double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Javon Small scored a game-high 23 points, including 17 second-half points but East Carolina got blasted 83-55 at Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

