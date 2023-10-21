News More News
GAME CHAT: South Florida at Connecticut

Russ Wood
Managing Editor


TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2023)South Florida (3-4; 2-2 AAC) plays its final non-conference game of the season with a trip to East Hartford, CT to face former American Athletic Conference and Big East rival Connecticut. The game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. EST start on CBS Sports Network.

Saturday’s game will be the 18th meeting between USF and UConn. The Bulls hold a 12-5 series lead and has won the last eight meetings, including four straight in East Hartford.

UConn is coming off a bye week after the Huskies scored a 38-31 win against Rice Oct. 7 for their first victory of the season. The Bulls have lost consecutive games to UAB and FAU.

{{ article.author_name }}