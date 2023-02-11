South Florida (10-14, 3-8 AAC) and Cincinnati (16-9, 7-5 AAC) meet for the second time this season tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The game may be seen on ESPN+.
Both teams are coming off losses.
The Bulls fell to Memphis, 99-81, on Wednesday while the Bearcats not only lost at Tulane in overtime 101-94, they lost two players to injury -- starting center Viktor Lakhin and reserve guard Rob Phinisee.
Tyler Harris scored in 28-points in the loss to his former team for his eighth 20-point game of the season.
Harris now has his sights set on the USF single-season record for three-pointers (88) and will need 15 more triples to set the new high-water mark.
Russel Tchewa tallied his third straight double-double in the loss to Memphis and has six total over his last 12 games. He ranks third in the AAC in rebounding (8.1) and fourth in shooting percentage (60%).