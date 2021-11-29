GAME CHAT: South Florida at Boston College

The South Florida men's basketball team hits the road for its first true road game tonight at Boston College. The game is the Bulls' first game since Thanksgiving and is available on the ACC Network.



The last time out, USF (3-2, 0-0 American) defeated Hampton 58-52 on Wednesday in the Yuengling Center. The Bulls have yet to allow an opponent to score 60-points against them this season.

The Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) defeated Columbia on Friday. Boston College is undefeated at home so far this season.

