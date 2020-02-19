CELEBRATION, Fla. — Lakeland High School is known all across the south, maybe the country, for producing talent, and they have more on the way.

Gabe Dindy is a 6-foot-3, 260 pound defensive end in the 2022 class, and he doesn't prefer all the attention that comes with being a top recruit, but he has quietly picked up an impressive list.

"It is pretty exciting to have offers this early. It is exciting for my family and all of my friends," said Dindy. "Southern Miss offered me first during my freshman season. South Florida and Nebraska offered me recently.

"I also have offers from Florida, North Carolina State, UCF, Tennessee and West Virginia."

The only schools on his offer list he has visited are the Gators and the Bulls. His recent trip to St. Petersburg made a strong impression.

"South Florida really jumped out to me to be honest. The visit was ran very well, they had everything set up nice and I was really impressed with new head coach Jeff Scott.

"I had a good time, I liked how the visit went and coach Scott had everything in place."

Dindy has visited the Swamp twice and he likes that crowd inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

"I have been to Florida for a couple of games, one was the Auburn game last season, and it was one of the best crowd's ever. I loved the crowd, the noise and and the people were nice. I like it up there too."

A school that he has yet to visit that plays in the ACC has made an early impression as well. A trip to Raleigh is likely in the coming months.

"I like the coaches and their morality at North Carolina State," said Dindy. "They are not all about cursing and all that stuff. I like that type of environment and the coaches have really impressed me. I really want to get up there to visit to see what it's like."

Dindy mentioned he'd also like to visit Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia