TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2022) -- South Florida head coach Brian Gregory along with forward Sam Hines Jr. (a season high 12 points and four rebounds) and guard Jamir Chaplin (10 points and a team high 6 rebounds) met with the media following the Bulls (7-15, 2-8 AAC) loss to Cincinnati.

Watch the press conferences in the media players below: