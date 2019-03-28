TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida head coach Brian Gregory, plus players T.J. Lang and Alexis Yetna met with the media following the Bulls 56-47 win over Loyola Marymount in the semifinals of the CBI Tournament Thursday night in Yuengling Center. USF advances to play DePaul in a best of three championship series.



Yetna had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds in the win and Lang scored 7 points, grabbed three rebounds and hit a big three-pointer during the Bulls 20-5 second half run.

Watch the full press conferences in the media players below.