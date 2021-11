TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 9, 2021) -- South Florida head coach Brian Gregory and select players met with the media following USF's 75-54 victory win over Bethune-Cookman Tuesday in the Yuengling Center.

The Bulls (1-0, 0-0 American) closed the game with a 17-3 run.



Watch and listen to everything Gregory and his players had to say in the media players below.