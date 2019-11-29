It’s the final game of the season. It is the War on I-4, college football edition (that arena thing is officially over). The Bulls are not bowl eligible and the Knights are not ranked, but USF has more than enough reasons to ruin the UCF season. And, even though the Knights are by most measures the better team, the Bulls do have a path to victory, if they do these five things.

1. Hold the score to 34. UCF has lost three games this season. In all three, they have scored 34 points or less. Their season average is over 43 points per game.



2. Win the turnover battle. This is something the Bulls are pretty good at, and this could be the key to the upset. The Knights have finished negative in turnover margin three times this season. Yes, every game they lost the turnover battle, they lost the game and in no case did the opposite occur.

3. Hold on third down. The Knights are fantastic at stopping their opponents on third down (5th in the country), but they are not so good on third down themselves. They rank 83rd in third down conversions, just 38% conversion rate. The Bulls haven’t been great at stopping their opponents on third down, but a few placed defensive stands could be huge in this game, exposing a UCF weakness.

4. Defend the red zone. The Bulls have really struggled to convert in the red zone. So has UCF, which ranks just one spot higher than USF, 80th in the nation (18.75% conversion). This is another area where they can exploit a Knight weakness.

5. Stop the big play. As noted above, the Knights have challenges driving the ball in a sustained way, evidenced by their third down conversion rate and their poor red zone numbers. That suggests that they’re feeding their top rated offense in other ways. Read: big plays. The Knights rank in the top 30 in both long passing plays and long run plays (10+ yards). They rank 7th in passing plays over 20 yards and 2nd in pass plays over 30 and 40 yards. They also rank 11th in rushing plays over 20 yards. USF needs to stop the big play more than any other thing to secure the upset. With their strength in secondary and the right schemes, this is actually achievable.