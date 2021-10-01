Friday Five: SMU Week

The Southern Methodist University Mustangs welcome the University of South Florida Bulls football team to Dallas on Saturday. The Mustangs boast a 4-0 record and are getting some votes in the national rankings. The Bulls are sitting at 1-3, but have played three ranked FBS teams this season, and have shown great progress each week. They also have the edge in the all-time series with the Mustangs, 3-2, with two of those wins coming in Dallas. As of now, the Bulls are three touchdown underdogs on the road. They are getting better, though, and this game should be well within reach, if they do what they need to do.

1. Stop big plays. Of all the comparisons between these two teams, the one that matches up most favorably for SMU is big plays. They are 14th in the nation in long plays for scrimmage, with 70 plays for gains of ten yards or more and 26 plays for pickups of more than 20 yards. Conversely, the Bulls are 118th in the nation for allowing big plays, allowing 70 plays of over 10 yards gain and 25 plays for gains of 20 yards or more. Most of those big plays allowed by USF have resulted in touchdowns. They simply can’t allow SMU’s prolific offense to make big plays if they hope to win the game.

2. Trust in Timmy. SMU can score through the air or on the ground. They will pile up yards and wear out a defense. USF must have an answer to that offense of their own. True freshman quarterback, Timmy McClain, has beaten several upperclassman for the job. He has done so by throwing zero interceptions in his past three games and keeping drives alive with his feet. His teammates have rallied around him, with the offensive line giving some of the best protection they’ve offered in years and the receivers making great efforts to make catches. Give him the full playbook and let him play. He has already proven he is capable and his teammates are following his lead. Let McClain throw the ball all over SMU’s 121st ranked passing defense.

3. Stop that Bentley. If the Bulls are successful in step one, eliminating big plays, SMU will likely turn to their 200 pound running game. USF has not done well managing big running backs, matching a Mustang strength against a Bulls’ weakness. Ulysses Bentley, IV, is just the kind of back who can shred an unready defense. He’s on a bunch of watch lists and currently sits at #24 in rushing yards, nationally.

4. Sack the quarterback. SMU is tied for first in the nation for sacks allowed. That number is zero. One reason the Mustangs are so good on offense has to be that their quarterback is comfortable. The underdog Bulls need to get in the backfield and make the quarterback uncomfortable. Get some grass stains on his uniform and see if he still passes for 300 yards a game. If he’s worrying about the next rush, he’s more likely to make some bad passes that can be intercepted. He does have five picks on the season.

5. Sustain long drives. One of the easiest ways an underdog facing a high-powered offense can keep the game in reach is to sustain long drives when on offense. USF did this successfully in the second half against BYU, and came within striking distance at the end. If they do this early in the game, they will control how many opportunities their opponent has to score.