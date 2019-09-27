Football Recruiting | Join us | Refer a friend | YouTube | Twitter



The USF football team has had a bumpy start to the season. After securing their first win against SC State, breaking an eight game losing skid that began midway through last season, they enjoyed a week off. Now, they will host an undefeated, 4-0 SMU Mustangs team who just upset #25 TCU. Some people are calling this one a must-win to quiet the talk of coaching changes and hot-seats. With that mindset, here are some thoughts from your humble correspondent.



1. Contain Shane Buechele. The Texas transfer, who was recruited by Brian Jean-Mary and played for USF head coach, Charlie Strong, at Texas, has been very impressive early on. He ranks 12th in total passing yards (1,159) and is completing 2/3 of his passes. He threw for close to 300 yards and two touchdowns in the win against TCU, last week. USF will need to apply a lot of pressure at the line to make Buechele uncomfortable and play tight in the secondary to create some extra possessions.

2. Turn Jordan McCloud loose. Now that the Bulls have named him the starter for the game, they need to let him play his way. The last time USF started a young dual-threat quarterback in a pro-style offense, they created a lot of bad memories for fans. Those same fans know how that story ended, mostly in shattered record books. Offensive coordinator, Kerwin Bell, has a pro-style system that he’s implementing, but he needs to give his quarterback room to run.

3. Establish the run. It’s almost a cliché thing to say, except that the run game has been virtually nonexistent against FBS competition, this season. They absolutely cannot allow another game with less than 100 yards rushing. Even if they have to do crazy things, like run fullbacks or tight ends a few times, it is critical that the figure out something that works. They’re a quarter of the way through the season and they can’t be one dimensional entering conference play. For perspective, SMU’s Xavier Jones has more rushing yards than USF does as a team, and he splits carries with Ke’Mon Freeman.

4. Block Patrick Nelson. The senior lines up at safety and linebacker and ranks 4th in the nation in sacks (5.5). He also leads his team in tackles (27).

5. Get an early lead. This is another one that sounds pretty cliché, but it is really important in this game. Bell’s offense may be starting to work and McCloud might be the answer that fans were looking for, but it is all too fragile and new to play from behind. The defense needs to be stout early in the game and the offense needs to put up a 2-3 touchdown lead for them to have a chance in this one. The Air Raid Offense will produce and the Bulls don’t want to play catchup against it.



