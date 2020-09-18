BullsInsider - Friday Five: Notre Dame

It has been 9 years since the University of South Florida Bulls upset a top 25 Notre Dame University Fighting Irish team in South Bend, but they will try to replicate the event on Saturday. This year’s Irish team are ranked 7th in the COVID impacted AP Top 25 and the Bulls are coming off a win over The Citadel. The Irish are 26 point favorites in this matchup, and some think it could be worse than that. But, there’s always a chance and no program knows that better than USF. They just need a bit of that Irish luck and to do the right things in the game.

1. Stop Kyren Williams.

The 5-9, 195 sophomore running back had a breakout game in his first career start against Duke, rushing for 112 yards and catching passes for 93 more. He had two rushing touchdowns and a pass catch for 75 yards. His 205 yards of total offense was nearly half of his team’s total.

2. Sack Ian Book.

Book, a senior starting for his third straight year, has consistently protected the ball in his career. Last season, he threw just six interceptions with 34 touchdowns. He did not fare so well against Duke, however, who sacked him three times, limiting his scoring to one touchdown with one interception. If the Bulls can turn up the pressure on Book, they can create some of those turnovers they need to win.

3. Throw the ball.

Three quarterbacks took snaps for the Bulls against The Citadel and they combined for just 72 yards passing. They simply will not be competitive against Notre Dame if they can’t make that number look puny. Duke’s Chase Brice passed for 259 yards against Notre Dame last week and that kept his team in the game for three quarters. This should be a starting point goal for the Bulls. They have several great receiving options, a couple of which should have size advantages.

4. Be creative on offense.

Against The Citadel, the Bulls rushed for a respectable 302 yards. They ran 39 times and passed just 25 times. This will not work against Notre Dame. The Irish held Duke to just 75 yards in their last game, and a third of that, 23 yards, came on one run by Brice. They shouldn’t abandon the run by any means, but they cannot rely on it as they did in their last game because the runs won’t be there. This is a game where they should mix in new looks and anything tricky they might have.

5. Return the kick.

The Bulls will have a real uphill battle to pull out a victory. That means they’ll have to take chances that they might be uncomfortable with. The Citadel punted six times against USF, but the Bulls did not attempt to return the two that were fielded (one was caught for a touchdown and the other three were out of bounds). USF should have a speed advantage at some positions and returning some punts and kicks could result in that breakout score that gives them the edge on the scoreboard. They will need special teams to be extra special to make up for other areas where they might be overmatched by the Irish.



