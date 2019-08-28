THE LATEST: A four-star prospect in the class of 2017, Anthony White Jr signed with Washington State out of high school. Now at Kansas’ Fort Scott Community College, White missed last season with an injury but is ready to shine as a sophomore in search of an FBS program for which to play. Below, the South Florida native discusses which schools he’s spoken with and what may be next for his football career.



IN HIS WORDS





ON SCHOOLS THAT ARE TALKING TO HIM:

“I’ve been in touch with a few schools over the summer. I was talking to UNLV. I was actually going to go there. It came down to me and another dude and they took him. Arizona was talking to me UCF. USF wanted me to come out to camp. It’s been a lot of interesting different schools. I just have to get film, which I’ll get this season.”





ON HIS ROLE IN THE FORT SCOTT OFFENSE:

“They want to use me like I’ve always been used. They want to get the ball out quick to me. We throw the ball a lot. It’s a team deal. We’re trying to start winning games out here -- getting it turned around.”





ON SCHOOLS IN WHICH HE’S ESPECIALLY INTERESTED:

“I want to hear from a lot of them and get some visits in -- UCF especially. I like what they have going on. That undefeated season was really something. Then, of course, USF. They play fast how I like. Then them being in Florida also, I like that. It’s nearby home. It’s just a few hours away from my hometown. That would be a blessing.”





ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE MADE CONTACT OTHER THAN UCF AND USF:

“I spoke briefly with UAB. I liked what I hear there. They have new facilities and seem like an up-and-coming program. It’s in the south, so it’s closer to home.”



