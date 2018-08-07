The long break from football is ending as fall camps begin. All across the country, teams are figuring out who they are and where they think they can go this season. For USF, there’s a little more to think about. The team has lost a lot to graduation. Here’s five things they’ll need to sort out before September 1st.

5. Get ready for Georgia Tech. Sure, it’s the “next game” on the schedule that coaches universally say is all they are worried about, but it’s one of the most important games the team will play. With few marquee brands on the schedule, this is a game USF needs to win to get national attention in the polls. The Yellow Jackets won’t be a great team this season, winning just five games last year, so that presents a winnable game for the Bulls, even if they still have questions at quarterback going into the game. A strong defensive performance to stop the run might be all that is needed to notch a “power” conference win for USF. And yes, they’ll get another shot a so-called “power” team in Illinois, but nobody anywhere is going to look at that win as a sign of strength.

4. Find a running game. The past three seasons, the Bulls have ranked 8th, 5th, and 10th in the nation in rushing offense. A large part of that rushing was contributed by departed quarterback, Quinton Flowers. However, he has had running backs contribute more than 1,000 yards a season over that span to help carry the load. All of those running backs are gone. The only returning running backs with experience are junior, Trevon Sands, who rushed for just 111 yards all season, and senior, Davion Sutton, who played in just one game, running for 47 yards.

3. Replace the team leading tackler. Auggie Sanchez, former USF linebacker, did not make it to the pros, turning instead to coaching with former USF head coach, Willie Taggart, at FSU. For the past two seasons, he led the team in total tackles at the middle linebacker position. The Bulls have a candidate to replace Sanchez in Nico Sawtelle, who has been lining in the same middle linebacker position in practice. Sawtelle got lots of action, last season, logging 54 tackles. For perspective, Sanchez had more than twice as many tackles in 2016 (117).

2. Make special teams special again. In 2017, USF ranked 111th in kickoff returns, 38th in punt returns, and 69th in punting. Just two years prior, they ranked 6th in kickoff returns, 36th in punt returns, and 37th in punting. The Bulls recruit Florida and have too much speed for the numbers they showed in 2017. In their third practice, the kicking and punting units showed much work to be done, missing about 1/4 of the field goal tries from short range, with punts high, but on the short side. It was difficult to evaluate the return teams from the viewing angle allowed to media.

1. Replace the Quinton Flowers offense. There’s no easy solution to this problem. Flowers’ record breaking career at USF is well documented and he established himself as an extremely rare talent. It is no surprise that the Bulls don’t have another guy just like him waiting in the wings. As daunting of a task it is to consider the loss of that offensive production, it may not be as bad as it seems. Flowers was an improvisational player, who made things happen when things fell apart. He was amazing with his feet and could throw a deep bomb when available to score the homerun touchdown. His style, however, does not fit the mold of offensive coordinator, Sterlin Gilbert’s offense.

So the natural question to that point is, who does? Gilbert landed his first offensive coordinator job at the FBS level with Bowling Green in the 2014 season. His team finished 44th in total offense. His quarterback, James Knapke passed for more than 3,100 yards and ran for just 136. A year later, he was coaching the same role at Tulsa, who finished 13th in total offense. Tulsa’s Dane Evans passed for more than 4,300 yards and rushed for -9. Texas hired Gilbert for his third offensive coordinator job in just three years. His Texas offense led by quarterback, Shane Buechele, ranked 16th in the nation. Buechele logged more than 2,900 yards passing and just 151 yards on the ground.

And then it is 2017 and Gilbert has joined head coach, Charlie Strong, in Tampa with the USF Bulls. Gilbert and Strong walked into a situation where a mature offense ranked 11th in total offense and #5 in rushing in 2016. The leading rusher on the team, racking up 1,530 yards that previous season, was the quarterback, Quinton Flowers. Flowers also passed for more than 2,800 yards and 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. What the coaches had was a phenomenal talent who was an anomaly to all of Gilbert’s previous quarterbacks.

So, that brings us to now. USF has lost their most dynamic playmaker in program history to graduation and the NFL. However, that dynamic talent wasn’t a good fit for the offense. Sure, Gilbert and company made the best they could out of the situation and still finished the season with the 6th best total offensive output, but they would have chosen differently if they could. Who best fits their mold of a pass-often and run-seldom guy?

In practice on Sunday, Gilbert spoke a lot about Chris, Brett, and Blake. All three are considered to be dual-threat quarterbacks and they all showed their feet during practice, scrambling for short gains. Of the three, Barnett was the highest rated pocket passer coming out of high school, a consensus five-star recruit. And, by the sounds of the unspoken words, he seems to be the favorite.