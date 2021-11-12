Expected Visitors for the Cincy game
With some high school seasons over and other key targets via the transfer portal or JUCO routes, South Florida will be able to host some key targets for the Cincinnati game on Friday night. Here is...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news