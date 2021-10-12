Everything USF Coach Jeff Scott Said in his Tulsa Week press conference
TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 12, 2021) – South Florida returns to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday for the first time in four weeks. USF (1-4, 0-1 American) coming off a bye week, takes on Tulsa (2-4, 1-1 American) at noon on ESPNU.
Tuesday morning Bulls head coach Jeff Scott spoke with the media about how his team attacked its “off week,” facing a team that just defeated Memphis plus gave Ohio State and Oklahoma State a run for their collective money, injuries and more.
Watch and listen to Coach Scott’s press conference in the media player below
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.