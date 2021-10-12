Everything USF Coach Jeff Scott Said in his Tulsa Week press conference

TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 12, 2021) – South Florida returns to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday for the first time in four weeks. USF (1-4, 0-1 American) coming off a bye week, takes on Tulsa (2-4, 1-1 American) at noon on ESPNU.

Tuesday morning Bulls head coach Jeff Scott spoke with the media about how his team attacked its “off week,” facing a team that just defeated Memphis plus gave Ohio State and Oklahoma State a run for their collective money, injuries and more.

Watch and listen to Coach Scott’s press conference in the media player below