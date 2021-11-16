Everything USF Coach Jeff Scott said in his Tulane Week presser

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 16, 2021) – South Florida plays its penultimate game of the season Saturday against Tulane at Yulman Stadium in an American Athletic Conference contest. The game may be seen on ESPN+.

USF (2-8, 1-5 American) scored more points (28) against No. 2-ranked Cincinnati than any team has this season but the Bulls were not able to upset the undefeated Bearcats in Raymond James Stadium.



Tulane (1-9, 0-6 American) fell to Tulsa in overtime on Saturday



Tuesday morning Bulls head coach Jeff Scott talked about the development of QB Timmy McClain and WR Jimmy Horn Jr., being one of the least penalized teams in the nation, Scott gave an injury update and previewed Tulane.



Watch and listen to Coach Scott’s press conference in the media player below.