Everything USF Coach Jeff Scott Said in his Houston Week press conference
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 2, 2021) – South Florida returns to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night for a homecoming tilt against No. 20 Houston in an American Athletic Conference game.
The Cougars (7-1, 5-0 American) are one of four teams ranked in the current AP Top 25 poll that are on USF's schedule. The Bulls (2-6, 1-3 American) also played Florida when it was ranked in the AP Top 25.
Saturday's game, which may be watched on ESPNU, is also a homecoming for Marquel Blackwell. One of the best quarterbacks in USF history, Blackwell is the running backs coach for Houston.
Tuesday morning Bulls head coach Jeff Scott spoke with the media about
Watch and listen to Coach Scott’s press conference in the media player below.
