Everything Jeff Scott Said Tuesday of BYU game week

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 21, 2021) – South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott spoke to reporters Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the No. 15 Brigham Young Cougars.

Scott talked about how Timmy McClain played in the first start of his career. Scott named McClain as his starting quarterback for this week but held off naming him the starter for the rest of the season. He also talked about how big, strong and very fast on offense and defense that BYU is dealing with the altitude, weather, and travel to Provo, Utah and more.

Check out everything Jeff Scott had to say in the media player below.