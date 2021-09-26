Everything Jeff Scott said after the loss to No. 15 BYU

South Florida head coach Jeff Scott met with the media, via Zoom, following the Bulls 35-27 loss at No. 15 Brigham Young Saturday night in Provo, Utah.

Scott talked about how proud he was of his team's effort and resilience, especially by freshman quarterback Timmy Mcclain, the offensive line and Jarren Mangham. Scott also talked about BYU's yards after contact, injuries and more.

Watch and listen to everything Scott had to say following the loss.

After Scott, select players answered questions from reporters.