TAMPA, Fla., (Aug. 14, 2023) – Following practice No. 11 of training camp South Florida head coach Alex Golesh met with the media in the lobby of the Bulls indoor practice facility on Monday.

Golesh touched on newcomers who have stepped up, how well the offense performed today, what he wants to see cleaned up since last week's scrimmage and more.

Watch and listen to everything Scott said in the media player below.