TAMPA (Dec. 26, 2022) – University of South Florida women’s basketball standout Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu was recognized by the American Athletic Conference as the league’s Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 25. It marks her second player of the week honor of the season and the second of her career.

Fankam Mendjiadeu helped the Bulls to a 1-1 record last week with big-time performances against two top-20 teams in the San Diego Invitational, Dec. 20-21. The Bulls opened eyes nationally despite falling to No. 3/4 Ohio State in the first round, 88-86, in overtime – after leading most of the game by double figures – and defeated No. 17/19 Arkansas in overtime, 66-65, in the third-place game to close out the regular season. The games against the Buckeyes and Razorbacks were the fifth and sixth, respectively, against top 25 teams in an eight-game stretch for the Bulls.

Fankam Mendjiadeu, a 6-foot-4 forward from Nkongsamba, Cameroon, was dominant in both games, averaging 25.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per game during the week while shooting 73.1 percent (19-for-26) from the field and 80.0 percent (12-for-15) from the free-throw line.

She poured in a career-high 34 points and grabbed 17 rebounds – seven offensive – against the Buckeyes, and shot 73.3 percent (11-for-15) from the field and 80.0 percent (12-for-15) from the line. She also had one blocked shot.

The senior followed that up the next day with a 16-point, 12-rebound performance against the Razorbacks while hitting 72.7 percent (8-for-11) of her shots from the field in the win.

Fankam Mendjiadeu's 16 and 12 against Arkansas marked her 42nd career double-double and her 17th game in a South Florida uniform (10th this season).

On the year, Fankam Mendjiadeu is averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game which is also tops in the American Athletic Conference while her 253 total points are first in The American and 14th nationally. In addition, she is shooting 60.8 percent (101-for-166) from the field which is first in The American and 17th nationally, and is currently first in The American and third nationally in double-doubles (10).

On the glass, Fankam Mendjiadeu is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game which is second in The American and sixth nationally, and her 179 total rebounds are tops in The American and second nationally.



