TODD ORLANDO

On containing Jacob Zeno…

He's extremely accurate. He's strong too, you know, and he's kind of sneaky fast, but he's a really good athlete. So, we were in third down emphasis today (Wednesday) and you just watch the reels and, like, he's got really good vision. And he doesn't make a lot of mistakes. I think that's probably the thing that I've noticed the most of it but when he gets out of the pocket and gets to running you know, he's fast, he's a really strong athlete. And like I said, been super impressed with him like just his decision making he knows exactly where to put the football. Seems like he has complete command of what they're doing offense offensively. So it's been impressive.



