Coordinators' Update: Glenn Spencer & Charlie Weis Jr. preview FAMU

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2021) – It’s Wednesday so that means South Florida defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. spoke with the media via Zoom.

The two coaches talked about preparing to face Florida A&M on Saturday night in Raymond James Stadium, Spencer spoke about building off of the goal line stand against Florida, the injuries affecting the defense and improving tackling. Weis spoke about the quarterback competition, the play of the offensive line, Xavier Weaver’s play and more.

Watch and listen to everything Coach Spencer and Coach Weis Jr. said in the media player below.