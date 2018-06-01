TAMPA, JUNE 1, 2018 – The American Athletic Conference announced on Friday home and away opponents for the 16-game, 2018-19 women’s basketball conference slate.

Conference teams will play five of their 11 conference opponents twice and six opponents once each.

Coming off its sixth straight 20-plus win season, USF will play home and away dates against defending conference champion UConn, War On I-4 rival UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and Tulane. All except Tulane finished in the top five of the conference in 2017-18.

The Bulls will play only home dates against Memphis, Tulsa and Wichita State and will play only road dates at ECU, SMU and Temple.

Game dates, tip times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The priority renewal period for basketball runs until June 1. USF alumni, faculty and staff will receive a 20 percent discount on the ticket portion of both men's and women's basketball tickets when renewing or placing a deposit to renew prior to the June 1 deadline. The discount falls to 10 percent after the deadline. Fans are encouraged to visit USFBullsTix.com or Ticketmaster or call 1-800-GoBulls to renew their season tickets prior to the June 1 deadline. Season tickets will be available for purchase by the general public on June 1.

New for 2018-19 is an $89 women's basketball season ticket, a value at less than $7 per game. The Fifth Third Bank Club in the Sun Dome will also feature new season ticket opportunities. Fans may now purchase bar railing seats in the Fifth Third Bank Club in both men's and women's basketball season ticket packages for the 2018-19 season and reserve their spot in one of the most prime viewing locations in the Sun Dome. Men's and women's basketball fans may also now purchase a season ticket in sections 101-104 that features a pregame buffet in the Fifth Third Bank Club.

2018-19 Conference Home & Away Opponents: UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Houston & Tulane

2018-19 Conference Home Only: Memphis, Tulsa & Wichita State

2018-19 Conference Away Only: ECU, SMU & Temple