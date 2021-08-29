Chauncey Wiggins talks about his “A+” visit to South Florida
Chauncey Wiggins arrived for his South Florida official visit on Aug. 27 unsure of what to expect. During the trip, his first official visit, he spent time with USF coaches, players, got familiar with campus and the area around campus.
Shortly after the No. 24 ranked power forward in the 2022 class returned home from Tampa he called BullsInsider.com to talk about the visit and what’s next in his recruitment.
How would you grade your visit to USF?
A+
Talk about a few things that earned such a high grade.
How much the coaches care for you for you on the court and off the court. Not just Coach Gregory and Coach Dixon. Every other guy, I could just tell when they’re with their players on and off the court they really care about their education and becoming a man.
What was the first thing you did after the coaches picked you up at the airport?
