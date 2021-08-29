Chauncey Wiggins talks about his “A+” visit to South Florida

Chauncey Wiggins arrived for his South Florida official visit on Aug. 27 unsure of what to expect. During the trip, his first official visit, he spent time with USF coaches, players, got familiar with campus and the area around campus.

Shortly after the No. 24 ranked power forward in the 2022 class returned home from Tampa he called BullsInsider.com to talk about the visit and what’s next in his recruitment.