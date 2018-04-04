South Florida men’s basketball assistant coach Chad Dollar is leaving for a similar position at Georgia. Dollar spent one season in Tampa, helping the Bulls win 10 games, the first time since 2013-14 that the team reached double-digit victories.

CBS Sports College Insider Jon Rothstein first reported the news via Twitter.



There was growing speculation that Georgia head coach Tom Crean was targeting Dollar due to his coaching and opponent scouting abilities, as well as to help bolster his team’s ability to get the top high school players from Atlanta.

RunningTheBulls.com first reported that Georgia was interested in Dollar on Sunday.