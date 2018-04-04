South Florida men’s basketball assistant coach Chad Dollar is leaving for a similar position at Georgia. Dollar spent one season in Tampa, helping the Bulls win 10 games, the first time since 2013-14 that the team reached double-digit victories.
CBS Sports College Insider Jon Rothstein first reported the news via Twitter.
There was growing speculation that Georgia head coach Tom Crean was targeting Dollar due to his coaching and opponent scouting abilities, as well as to help bolster his team’s ability to get the top high school players from Atlanta.
RunningTheBulls.com first reported that Georgia was interested in Dollar on Sunday.
Dollar, an Atlanta native, was hired by USF head coach Brian Gregory after one season at Auburn. Prior to that Dollar spent the previous five seasons under Gregory as associate head coach at Georgia Tech.
During his time with the Bulls, Dollar is credited with helping recruit T.J. Lang, Rashun Williams, Michael Durr, as well as developing the Bulls perimeter players.
Dollar played his first three seasons at South Florida on NCAA (1992) and NIT (1991) tournament teams before transferring to Milligan for his final season. He received his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Milligan in May 1996.
Meanwhile, the search for Dollar's replacement has already begun. For details on that check out our premium message board, the Bullpen.
Not a subscriber? To sign up click HERE.