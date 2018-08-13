



USF held a scrimmage during practice on Saturday, showcasing several quarterback options. Bad weather caused the practice to be rescheduled several times, but the team got some good reps in before sundown.

· Blake Barnett still seems to be getting most of the quarterback reps, but Brett Kean, Chris Oladokun, and Octavious Battle ran plays, as well.

· Tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, is playing a prominent role in the passing game. The staff may simply be protecting receivers from injury and hiding the playbook from the media, however. Wilcox caught a touchdown in the ten yard range from Barnett.

· Kean’s offense was stopped in field goal range (offensive drives began in opponent’s territory), and kicked two field goals, with the second getting blocked (see photo gallery for this practice).

· Barnett was picked off by a #20 jersey wearing Bentlee Sanders. Sanders returned the ball deep before getting whistled to stop. He was untouched and probably would have scored a touchdown if that were a game situation.

· Special teams struggled last season and early on in Fall Camp. Senior kicker, Jake Vivonetto nailed a pair of chip shot field goals from around the ten yard line. From what has been exposed to the media, Vivonetto appears to be gaining some distance for the starting kicker role.

· Barnett showed some mobility, scrambling to his right for about ten yards of gain. Quarterbacks are still in red jerseys and whistles are blown with light contact.

· About half of the plays called were running plays, but running backs didn’t do much to move the chains in this practice. From the media angle, the only way to see what running back had the ball was if that back got outside the tackles. Redshirt freshman running back, Duran Bell Jr., scored a touchdown on a short yardage dive run up the middle on Kean’s offense.

· Oladokun had positive yardage carrying the ball, scrambling for about ten yards on one play.

· Freshman running back, Johnny Ford, was suited up in #80 and caught a pass for near touchdown yardage from Battle.

After practice, head coach, Charlie Strong, answered a few questions from media. In particular, he was asked about Sanders’ interception.

“Bentlee, he’s a safety,” said Strong. “He made a big pick here in the end zone. But, I just love how he comes out here each and every day and goes to work. But, he’s been fun to watch.”

The coach was also asked about the tempo of the scrimmage. “With the quarterbacks not having that experience, as we continue to practice we’ll pick it up more,” he said. “Right now, just where we are, a lot of looks to the sideline. Once we’re really able to settle in, the tempo will pick up.”