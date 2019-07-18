News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 09:13:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Caleb Murphy continues ascension, schedules first visit

I3zkrq5c51ojko0rccoz
Caleb Murphy
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

HOOVER, Ala. – Looking for a summer breakout? Look no further than Caleb Murphy, who has blossomed into a top target for some of the best within his locale and seen his stock explode as he firmly s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}