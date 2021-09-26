BYU Cougars outlast late charging Bulls, 35-27

The Brigham Young University Cougars outlasted a strong second half effort by the University of South Florida Bulls, 35-27. The Bulls outscore the #15 ranked Cougars 21-7 in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome the big first half lead held by BYU. Despite the failed comeback attempt, USF will find a lot to build on from this game, coming back late against a ranked opponent on the road.

BYU got things moving quickly in the first quarter, scoring on their first three drives. On the first drive of the game, running back, Tyler Allgeier scored on a 14 yard run. A 12 yard run by Allgeier on first down and a 49 yard pass from Baylor Romney to Gunner Romney set the Cougars up with the short field.

The Bulls quickly went three-and-out on their first possession of the game. The subsequent punt and return gave BYU the ball on their 35 yard line. On first down, Romney finds Puka Nacua for a 55 yard pass and catch, setting up first down on the USF 4. Three plays later, Allgeier was in the end zone again after a one yard run. The Bulls’ defense had held in a short field situation, bringing up a fourth and 1, but were unable to keep Allgeier out of the end zone. With 9:16 to go in the first quarter, BYU led 14-0.

The Bulls would begin their next drive on their 25 yard line. USF quarterback, Timmy McClain had runs of two and seven yards, bringing up a short fourth and one. McClain went under center for a quarterback sneak play, but fumbled the snap. BYU’s Lorenzo Fauatea recovered on the USF 34 yard line.

The Cougars took advantage of the short field, scoring on another Allgeier one yard touchdown run. With 4:20 left in the first quarter, BYU had a 21-0 lead.

USF’s offense put together their first scoring drive at the end of the first quarter, resulting in an early second quarter field goal. Spencer Shrader got the Bulls on the board with a 29 yard kick. With 12:41 to go in the half, USF trailed the Cougars, 21-3.

The Bulls’ defense held strong on the next BYU possession, forcing the Cougars to punt from their own 47 yard line. The punt resulted in a touchback, giving the Bulls the ball on their 20 to begin the next drive.

USF would have some offensive success on their next possession, but their drive would stall at the BYU 25. They settled for a field goal from Spencer. With just under five minutes to go in the first half, the Cougars led 21-6.

BYU would end the USF momentum with a nine yard touchdown pass from Romney to Neil Pau’u to put the Cougars up 28-6 with just over a minute remaining in the first half.

The Bulls came out into the second half with a different attitude. After struggling on offense in the first half, USF put together a 7 minute drive capped off with their first touchdown of the game. Their drive had stalled on the BYU three yard line, but the Bulls went for it on fourth down and scored on a reverse by Xavier Weaver. With 7:25 left in the third quarter, BYU led 28-13.

The Cougars’ response came quickly. On the fourth play of the subsequent drive, it was Romney to Romney for a 47 yard touchdown. The Cougars led 35-13 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

USF’s offense has an answer of their own. This time, it was running back, Jaren Mangham getting into the end zone for the Bulls. Mangham’s two yard touchdown run was set up in part by a 26 yard gain by Weaver and a face mask penalty on the preceding kickoff, which started the Bulls’ drive on their 46 yard line. With just over three minutes to go in the third quarter, USF had narrowed the BYU lead to 35-20.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulls put together another sustained drive, nearly six minutes long, which ended in a one yard touchdown run by Mangham. Demarcus Gregory and Weaver had catches for 17 yard gains and Kelly Joiner Jr. had a 14 yard run that all contributed to the drive. When USF finally got to the BYU one yard line, it took three attempts at Mangham running up the middle to score the touchdown on a fourth down try. With less than six minutes on the game clock, the Bulls trailed 35-27.

USF attempted a surprise on-side kick to recover the ball, but the ball bounced wrong and out of bounds, giving the Cougars possession at their 48. BYU converted several first downs and was able to run out the clock to end the game.

After the game, USF head coach had compliments for the BYU coaching staff and the stadium environment. He also talked about what went right and wrong in the game.

“Really the tale of this game was the first half,” said Scott. “Really proud of the way our guys played in the second half. I believe we had three possessions offensively in the second half scored on all three of them. I think one of them was a 94 yard drive, a 75 yard drive, and then somewhere around a 50 yard drive.

“I think unfortunately uh just gave up too many big plays there in the first half and, you know, had a couple miscues there early offensively.”

Scott also had praise for his freshman quarterback, Timmy McClain, who really kept the offense moving forward, even when the game looked to be over early in the first half.

“Man, how proud am I of Timmy McClain,” said Scott. “I mean you're down there fourth and goal with the one. I mean that's as loud I don't care, LSU, anywhere, Clemson, they don't get louder than it was right down there at that goal line on that fourth of one.

“And, to see our guys push through there. Those are things that we can build off of.”

McClain finished with 186 yards passing, completing 17 of 24 passes. He also carried the ball for 55 yards.

Xavier Weaver had a great game at receiver, catching five passes for 76 yards. Demarcus Gregory, coming in for the injured Latrell Williams, had four catches for 54 yards.

Perhaps one of the biggest stories of the game was from the running backs and Jaren Mangham. Mangham finished with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season total to seven. That ties him for fifth, nationally.

For the Cougars, the Romney brothers put on a show, with quarterback Baylor passing for 305 yards and three touchdowns, while receiver, Gunner, racked up 119 receiving yards and a touchdown. The duo had big plays of 47 and 49 yards that both resulted in touchdowns.

Puka Nacua also had a big game at receiver, catching passes for 102 yards. Tyler Allgeier finished with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

BYU survives the upset scare and moves to 4-0. They’ll visit in-state foe, Utah State in their next matchup on October 1st.

USF slips to 1-4 with the loss, but will take a lot from this game. They will stay on the road to visit 4-0 SMU, who had a big 42-34 win over TCU. Kickoff for that game is set for 4 PM eastern, with broadcast coverage available on ESPNU.