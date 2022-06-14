Byard recaps his OV to USF ahead of a Sunday decision
DeMatha (Md.) safety Tawfiq Byard spent the weekend in Tampa with his parents for an official visit to South Florida. Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop has been leading Byard's recruitment and the Maryland area safety enjoyed his experience in the Tampa area. The Bulls sit in an interesting position ahead of Sunday's commitment for Byard.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news