Butler named USF Sr. Associate AD for Student-Athlete Success

TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 6, 2022) – South Florida announced the hiring of Atlantic Coast Conference Assistant Commissioner for men’s basketball, Lee Butler, to the newly created role of Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success in USF Athletics today.

Overall student-athlete success and sport administration for men’s and women’s basketball will be Butler’s primary responsibility.

Butler, who had served at the ACC since 2010, will have oversight of the USF men’s and women’s basketball programs.

"I am very excited to welcome Lee Butler to our USF Athletics family in this newly formed and very important role," Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said via press release. "A former men's basketball player at the University of Miami and a recognized rising leader in college athletics, Lee is a tremendous addition to our strong USF Athletics staff. I have known Lee for more than a decade, have seen his leadership and talent in action at the ACC, and know he will have a tremendous impact on the student-athlete experience and success at USF."

Starting as an intern in the ACC office in Greensboro, N.C., Butler returned to his alma mater, Miami, to work in the event management office in the athletic department during the day while pursuing a master’s in sport administration at night.

In 2010 he returned to the ACC to work in the championships department, where he was assigned mostly to Olympic sports. Three years later he was promoted to Assistant Commissioner for men’s basketball in arguably the best basketball conference in the country, where his duties included managing the conference schedule, overseeing the ACC tournament and working with the league’s supervisor of officials. He was the ACC’s point person in developing protocols to play during the pandemic and served as vice-chair for the ACC’s racial and social justice committee.

Butler began his college basketball journey in 2003 as a freshman at Miami, starting off as a practice player for the women’s basketball team. At the start of his junior year Butler was invited to walk onto the men’s team. His lone start came in 2006 in Miami’s first ever ACC tournament win.



