Bulls safety Will Jones II announces knee injury

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 1, 2021) -- South Florida safety Will Jones is out for the season according to a post he made on his Instagram account Wednesday morning.

Jones entered the transfer portal after appearing in seven games for Kansas State last season, starting at nickelback against Arkansas State and West Virginia. Jones collected 15 tackles (12 solo, three assisted), two tackles for loss, an interception and a blocked punt on the season.

USF travels to Raleigh, North Carolina today. The Bulls face North Carolina State Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.



