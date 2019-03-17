TAMPA, MARCH 17, 2019 – The USF men’s basketball team makes its return to the postseason for the first time since 2012, as the Bulls were selected to play in the 2019 College Basketball Invitational and will host Stony Brook Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Yuengling Center.

The College Basketball Invitational (CBI) is a single-elimination tournament consisting of 16 teams that compete on home courts. The championship is determined through a best two-out-of-three series format featuring the final two teams that will be broadcast live on ESPNU. The 2019 CBI field includes USF, Stony Brook, West Virginia, Grand Canyon, Coastal Carolina, Howard, Utah Valley, Cal State Northridge, DePaul, Central Michigan, Longwood, Southern Miss, Cal Baptist, Loyola Marymount, Brown and UAB.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to play in the postseason and continue to build upon what we’ve already accomplished this year,” USF head coach Brian Gregory said. “Our players have worked extremely hard from the outset of the season to compete in postseason play. This tournament is a quality step in our process and will provide our team with valuable experience that we can use in years to come, and we can’t wait to get back in front of our fans on Wednesday at the Yuengling Center.”

USF (19-13) is in the midst of one of its greatest seasons in school history and has already tied for the fifth-most single-season wins in program history. The Bulls also finished the regular season with eight wins in American Athletic Conference play to mark its most in league history, which is also tied for the amount of AAC wins over the previous three years combined.

The Bulls will be competing in the postseason for the 12th time in program history and making their first appearance in the CBI. USF has made three appearances in the NCAA Tournament and eight trips to the NIT.

Individually, redshirt junior Laquincy Rideau (West Palm Beach, Fla.) was named the 2019 AAC Defensive Player of the Year to become the first such winner in USF school history. Forward Alexis Yetna (Paris) was tabbed the 2019 AAC Freshman of the Year to mark the first time USF has featured a Freshman of the Year since 1979, when the Bulls were a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

Sophomore David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio) and Rideau were both named All-Conference Third Team to become the first two Bulls in AAC history to be named all-conference. Yetna was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman Team, joining Collins as the only two Bulls in school history to be named to the AAC all-freshman team.

Stony Brook (24-8, 12-4) finished in second place in the America East Conference but was upset in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament by Binghamton. The Seawolves are led by First Team All-Conference member Akwasi Yeboah, who led the team in scoring (16.6 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg) during the campaign that featured wins over a Southeastern Conference opponent (South Carolina) and a pair of Atlantic 10 opponents (Rhode Island and George Washington). Stony Brook also defeated Northern Iowa, who advanced to the championship game in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. Stony Brook also features the Sixth Man of the Year in the America East, redshirt-sophomore Andrew Garcia and the Defensive Player of the Year, sophomore Jeff Otchere.