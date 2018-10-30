South Florida’s men’s basketball season begins with a tune-up tonight when USF hosts the University of Tampa, a crosstown Division II program, at 7 p.m. in an exhibition game at the Yuengling Center that features free admission.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Tampa:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (0-0) vs. Tampa (0-0)

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Tampa | Yuengling Center

Radio: 820 AM | USF Bulls Unlimited (Jim Lighthall and Neil Solondz)

History: This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools who are separated by approximately twelve miles and one NCAA Division. The series is tied at 2-2 with the Bulls having won the last meeting 71-54 on January 23, 1989.

Brian Gregory will lead a Bulls team that returns two players – sophomore guard David Collins and senior center Nikola Scekic – who were regular starters from last season. In addition to Collins and Scekic, three players RunningTheBulls.com expects to start and get plenty of playing time tonight are senior wing T.J. Lang, junior point guard Laquincy Rideau and sophomore forward Alexis Yetna.

Lang and Rideau are Division I veterans who sat out last season after transferring to USF from Auburn and Gardner-Webb respectively. Yetna also sat out last season but for a different reason. Last year the

NCAA ruled that Yetna’s previous competition at a prep school during the second year following his high school graduation required him to sit out the entirety of his freshman season and lose that season of eligibility under NCAA legislation. Yetna was, however, allowed to practice with the team all of last season. He missed a few weeks after hyper-extending his left elbow but has been back on the court for the past couple of weeks.

The exhibition will give fans a chance to see the new-look Bulls who finished 10-22 overall last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Bulls reached double-digit victories in a season. USF also won three conference games last season, tripling the total from the 2016-17 season. The back-to-back victories to end the regular season marked the first time since 2016 that the team won back-to-back conference games.