Bulls Open Season With Exhibition vs. Tampa Tonight
South Florida’s men’s basketball season begins with a tune-up tonight when USF hosts the University of Tampa, a crosstown Division II program, at 7 p.m. in an exhibition game at the Yuengling Center that features free admission.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Tampa:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (0-0) vs. Tampa (0-0)
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Tampa | Yuengling Center
Radio: 820 AM | USF Bulls Unlimited (Jim Lighthall and Neil Solondz)
History: This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools who are separated by approximately twelve miles and one NCAA Division. The series is tied at 2-2 with the Bulls having won the last meeting 71-54 on January 23, 1989.
Brian Gregory will lead a Bulls team that returns two players – sophomore guard David Collins and senior center Nikola Scekic – who were regular starters from last season. In addition to Collins and Scekic, three players RunningTheBulls.com expects to start and get plenty of playing time tonight are senior wing T.J. Lang, junior point guard Laquincy Rideau and sophomore forward Alexis Yetna.
Lang and Rideau are Division I veterans who sat out last season after transferring to USF from Auburn and Gardner-Webb respectively. Yetna also sat out last season but for a different reason. Last year the
NCAA ruled that Yetna’s previous competition at a prep school during the second year following his high school graduation required him to sit out the entirety of his freshman season and lose that season of eligibility under NCAA legislation. Yetna was, however, allowed to practice with the team all of last season. He missed a few weeks after hyper-extending his left elbow but has been back on the court for the past couple of weeks.
The exhibition will give fans a chance to see the new-look Bulls who finished 10-22 overall last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Bulls reached double-digit victories in a season. USF also won three conference games last season, tripling the total from the 2016-17 season. The back-to-back victories to end the regular season marked the first time since 2016 that the team won back-to-back conference games.
The Opponent
Tampa is coming off a 10-16 overall record last year and a 6-14 mark in the Sunshine State Conference. Senior guard Pat Bacon led the Spartans with 19.0 points and 4.0 assists per game last season. Bacon was also the Titans fourth leading rebounder at 4.1 boards per game.
Richard Schmidt is in his 35th season as the University of Tampa’s head coach, where he has led the Spartans to a total of 30 winning seasons. With an all-time overall record of 695-381 (.646), Schmidt became the fourth active NCAA Division II coach and 12th overall to reach 600 victories in a career.
Notables
This is the 50th season of USF men’s basketball which began in the fall of 1971.
Outlook: This game might be close for a few early possessions as Tampa comes out looking to prove that they can play with a Division I program. The Bulls size, length, speed, quickness and depth should rise soon enough to give the Bulls a comfortable halftime lead. Then we’ll get to see how the players, none of which have been at USF for more than 16 months, handle playing with a lead against a team they expect to defeat. Gregory should be able to empty his bench tonight and every Bull should score.