South Florida coaches went full out when they offered Milton HS (Ga.) standout, Cameron Dye. Dye landed his offer along with a written offer earlier this month at the same time. Dye said he had been talking with the Bulls staff throughout the summer, but they opted to go with a surprise written offer instead of just giving him a verbal offer like most schools.

"I've been talking with USF this entire summer and they wanted to wait until midnight on the clock to offer me and the head coach Jeff Scott texted me the offer and told me he wanted me to be a Bull," Dye said. "I was very happy because I have been talking to them for the whole summer and he was just saying be patient."